/Karnataka expert panel debunks link between sudden cardiac deaths and Covid vaccine

The expert committee set up by Karnataka has found no correlation between sudden cardiac deaths and prior COVID-19 infection or vaccination. The findings were submitted by the panel under Dr KS Ravindranath, director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research, on July 2, 2025.

The panel concluded that sudden cardiac deaths were likely caused by a combination of behavioural, genetic, and environmental factors. While many individuals had common risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and elevated cholesterol, a notable number had no such conditions, indicating the possibility of newer or overlooked causes.

The report underscored that there was no single explanation for the rise in sudden cardiac deaths. Though a brief increase in heart-related incidents was observed shortly after COVID, likely due to inflammation, its long-term effects, beyond one year, seem to be minimal, according to India Today.

Dr Ravindranath said that the ongoing Premature Cardiac registry by the Jayadeva Hospital enabled a comparison between pre- and post-Covid data. “We observed a 5–6% increase in diabetes, hypertension, and smoking post-Covid. This points to a shift in health trends,” he said.

“We analysed patients and found their risk profiles have changed. We reviewed ICMR and other peer-reviewed studies, and the consensus is clear: there is no direct link between Covid vaccination and increased cardiac events,” he explained.

“However, individuals with severe Covid, especially ICU cases, showed a rise in heart attacks within six months to a year post-recovery. But long-term data, over three to four years, shows no sustained increase in cardiac events in the general population," he added.

Study says vaccines offer lasting protection against heart complications

The study also dismissed claims linking sudden deaths in young adults to ‘long Covid’ or Covid-19 vaccines. On the contrary, global data suggests vaccines offer lasting protection against heart complications.