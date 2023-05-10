Karnataka Elections Exit Polls 2023: Check results of poll predictions for BJP, Congress & JD(s)

Karnataka Elections Exit Polls 2023: The exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 indicate a tight race between the BJP and Congress, with the JD(s) likely to play the role of the kingmaker. According to the figures by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter turnover till 5 PM was 65.69 per cent. The polling ended for the Karnataka elections 2023 at 6 PM.

On May 10, 2023, Karnataka witnessed the sixteenth Assembly elections in a single phase polling for all 224 constituencies. It was a three-cornered contest among the Congress, the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular), much like the previous elections in 2018.

Here are the results of the exit polls of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. Karnataka Elections 2023: Highlights The Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 began in 224 constituencies of the state with 2,615 candidates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to vote in large numbers. The key constituencies of Karnataka are Varuna, Chittapur, Ramanagara, Shiggaon, and Chikamagalur.

Many prominent national leaders, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former chief ministers of the state, arrived at the polling stations to cast their votes. The Election Commission of India will declare the final results on May 13, 2023.

BJP and Congress leaders were optimistic about their victories in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. Former CM Yediyurappa claimed that BJP will win 130-135 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress chief also claimed that the party will win 130-135 seats.

The total number of voter turnout till 9 AM was 8.26 per cent. Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy cast their votes and urged people to take part in the polls. Many other celebrities also showed up at the polling stations. Karnataka Elections Exit Polls 2023 Results The battle for the Karnataka Assembly 2023 is a potential indicator of the upcoming general elections. According to the Zee News-Matrice, Congress will win the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. The exit polls predicted 103-118 seats for Congress. Furthermore, BJP might have 79-94 seats under their name. The kingmaker JD(s) is likely to have 25-33 seats. Other parties or independent candidates are predicted to have 2-5 seats.