Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai confident in BJP's win after exit poll gives edge to Congress

With exit poll predictions giving an edge to the Congress party over Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he was confident that BJP will come to power with a 'complete majority'.

"All the exit polls predicted that Yogi Adityanath will not come back but he came back in Uttar Pradesh. Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP and 107 for Congress but it came reverse... We are confident with our ground reports and we will come with a comfortable majority," Bommai, while speaking with news agency ANI, said on Thursday. #WATCH | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacts to Exit Polls on #KarnatakaAssemblyElection; says, "...As per our ground reports, we are confident we will get comfortable majority...We will get an absolute majority, mark my words." pic.twitter.com/t4sOS0Gu7M — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023 × As per the exit poll projections, Congress is expected to finish ahead of the BJP. Some pollsters have indicated the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

On Wednesday (10 May), after the polling ended for the Karnataka elections 2023, CM Bommai while speaking with ANI, was optimistic that exit polls got it all wrong and that he was confident with his party's ground reports.

"Exit polls are, after all, exit polls and even most projections are predicting a close finish. However, from what I have been able to pick up from our ground sources, it is 100 per cent clear that we are going to return with an absolute majority. The real outcome will only be known on May 13. So, let's wait for the result day," Bommai said.

"Exit polls aren't 100 per cent accurate. There will be a five per cent variation in all poll projections, plus and minus, which could make all the difference in the end," he added.

As polling concluded for the Karnataka Elections, the majority of the exit polls have given an edge to the grand old party, Congress with some predicting a hung assembly with an advantage to the party.

Some pollsters have indicated the possibility of a hung assembly in the state predicting former Indian PM, HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal-Secular to play the role of kingmaker.

While India Today-Axis My India exit poll, News24-Today's Chanakya, Times Now ETG-poll, Republic P-MARQ and India TV-CNX predicted Congress hitting a comfortable majority with at least 40 per cent in vote share, News Nation-CGS, Asianet Survana News-Jan Ki Baat predicted a win for BJP. 'I don't believe Exit poll numbers': Congress Karnataka's president DK Shivakumar Congress Karnataka's president DK Shivakumar, on Wednesday, said that he did not believe in the exit poll results and added that his party will cross the 146-seat mark.

The Congress MLA said, "My first reaction (to the exit-poll projections) is that I don't believe these numbers. I stand by my assessment, that we will win more than 146 seats. People are knowledgeable and educated and have voted considering the larger interests of the state. The double engine has failed in Karnataka. Such a situation (which might prompt Congress to go into a post-poll alliance) will not arise."

As per an Election Commission report that released late on Wednesday night, the voter turnout stood at 72.67 per cent, excluding the postal ballots and home voting.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Elections will be taken up on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)