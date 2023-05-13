ugc_banner

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE counting in Mysore, Hubli-Dharwar: Congress to form government

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Vikrant SinghUpdated: May 13, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 live results Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE counting: Vote counting process began in Karnataka at 8 AM IST, and as per emerging trends, Congress is expected to form the majority government in the state with more than 113 seats in its account

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE counting: Trends emerging from Karnataka election results put Congress party in a comfortable position. As per the latest trends, Congress has already reached the 113 majority mark, and the party looks all set to form a majority government. In Mysore, Hubli-Dharwar & Belgaum region, Congress party is dominating BJP and JDS. Here are the latest trends for assembly seats in this region.

Earlier, exit polls predicted a hung assembly. JD(S) is expected to play a crucial role in the formation of the government in case both BJP and Congress fail to reach the majority milestone of 113 seats in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly. HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of JD(S), has stated that both major parties have approached him to form a coalition in the event of a hung assembly.

Leaders from BJP and Congress are confident that their respective parties will secure a victory. The heavyweights of each political party in the Karnataka electoral fray are Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka recorded a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the state assembly polls on May 10. The Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka confirmed the voter turnout and stated that the voting process was largely peaceful across the 58,545 polling stations in the state. 

It is interesting to note that the post-1985 electoral data suggests that Karnataka voters have never re-elected the incumbent party to power. As the election results are awaited, it remains to be seen whether Karnataka will break its electoral pattern or continue with its previous trend.

Note: This is a live updating copy

Mysore election results live 

Mysore
Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status
1 Piriyapatna K. VENKATESH    Congress Leading
2 Krishnarajanagara RAVISHANKAR.D.   Congress  
3 Hunsur G.D. HARISH GOWDA JDS Leading
4 Heggadadevankote Anil Chikkamadhu Congress Leading
5 Nanjangud DARSHAN DHRUVANARAYANA   Congress Leading
6 Chamundeshwari G. T. DEVEGOWDA    JDS Leading
7 Krishnaraja M.K. SOMASHEKAR Congress Leading
8 Chamaraja L. NAGENDRA. BJP  
9 Narasimharaja Tanveer Sait Congress Leading
10 Varuna SIDDARAMAIAH Congress Leading

Belgaum election results live

Belgaum
Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status
1 Athani LAXMAN. SANGAPPA. SAVADI Congress Leading
2 Bailhongal KOUJALAGI. MAHANTESH. SHIVANAND. Congress Leading
3 Belgaum Dakshin ABHAY PATIL BJP Leading
4 Belgaum Rural Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Congress Leading
5 Belgaum Uttar DR. RAVI B. PATIL BJP Leading
6 Chikkodi-Sadalga GANESH PRAKASH HUKKERI Congress Leading
7 Gokak KADADI MAHANTESH KALLAPPA Congress Leading
8 Hukkeri KATTI NIKHIL UMESH BJP Leading
9 Kagwad BHARAMGOUDA ALAGOUDA KAGE Congress Leading
10 Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar BJP Leading
11 Kittur BABASAHEB PATIL Congress Leading
12 Kudachi MAHENDRA. KALLAPPA. TAMMANNAVAR Congress Leading
13 Nippani JOLLE SHASHIKALA ANNASAHEB   BJP Leading
14 Ramdurg ASHOK MAHADEVAPPA PATTAN Congress Leading
15 Raybag AIHOLE DURYODHAN MAHALINGAPPA BJP Leading

Hubli-Dharwar election results live

Sr Number Constituency Leading/Winner candidate Party Status
1 Hubli-Dharwad-Central    MAHESH TENGINAKAI  BJP  Leading
2 Hubli-Dharwad-East  ABBAYYA PRASAD  Congress  Leading
3 Hubli-Dharwad-West  ARVIND BELLAD      BJP  Leading
4 Kalghatgi                             SANTOSH.S.LAD  Congress  Leading
5  Kundgol  M R PATIL  BJP  Leading
6 Navalgund  NINGARADDI HANAMARADDI KONARADDI      Congress  Leading
7 Dharwad  VINAY KULKARNI  Congress  Leading

Also Read | Bangalore Karnataka Elections Results 2023: Live counting begins in Bangalore South, Yelahanka & Devanahalli    

 

RELATED

Men not allowed: India’s national capital to get 250 women-only ‘pink parks’

India: ‘Daiva Narthakas’ now hope for honorarium from Congress government in Karnataka

India’s Congress party unseats BJP from power in Karnataka state, gets clear majority

Topics