Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE counting in Mysore, Hubli-Dharwar: Congress to form government

Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE counting: Trends emerging from Karnataka election results put Congress party in a comfortable position. As per the latest trends, Congress has already reached the 113 majority mark, and the party looks all set to form a majority government. In Mysore, Hubli-Dharwar & Belgaum region, Congress party is dominating BJP and JDS. Here are the latest trends for assembly seats in this region.

Earlier, exit polls predicted a hung assembly. JD(S) is expected to play a crucial role in the formation of the government in case both BJP and Congress fail to reach the majority milestone of 113 seats in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly. HD Kumaraswamy, the leader of JD(S), has stated that both major parties have approached him to form a coalition in the event of a hung assembly.

Leaders from BJP and Congress are confident that their respective parties will secure a victory. The heavyweights of each political party in the Karnataka electoral fray are Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy.

Karnataka recorded a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in the state assembly polls on May 10. The Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka confirmed the voter turnout and stated that the voting process was largely peaceful across the 58,545 polling stations in the state.

It is interesting to note that the post-1985 electoral data suggests that Karnataka voters have never re-elected the incumbent party to power. As the election results are awaited, it remains to be seen whether Karnataka will break its electoral pattern or continue with its previous trend.