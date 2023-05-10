Karnataka Elections Exit Polls 2023: Check when & how to watch exit polls, timings and important details

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly, the seventh-largest body in terms of strength, will end on May 24, 2023. Thus, the state will witness Assembly elections on May 10, 2023, for all 224 constituencies. The elections will occur in a single phase, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13, 2023.

To form a government in Karnataka Assembly, a party needs at least 113 seats. The number of seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) is 36, and the seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) is 15. In the previous Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018 held in the 222 constituencies of Karnataka, the voter turnout was 72.13 per cent. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured the highest number of seats (104), followed by the Indian National Congress (INC). However, in the incumbent Karnataka Assembly, BJP holds 113 seats, INC has 74 seats, and JD(s) has 27 seats.

Karnataka Election 2023 Voting Date

In 2018, the Karnataka Assembly elections happened on May 12, 2023. After five years, the state will witness the sixteenth Assembly elections on May 10, 2023. The ECI shall take three days to count the votes.

Karnataka Elections Exit Poll 2023 Result Date

As soon as the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election ends, various media agencies will release the exit polls on May 10, 2023. The polls might end around 5 PM. However, the Election Commission of India will declare the final results on May 13, 2023.

Karnataka Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2018

Karnataka witnessed the first-ever Assembly elections in 1952. In 2018, many media outlets predicted BJP's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections with more than 100 seats. Last year's exit polls were nearly accurate.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Total Voters

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar mentioned in a video conference that Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579. Among them, 2.62 crores are male, and 2.59 crores are female. Furthermore, the number of polling stations across Karnataka is 58,282.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls: Where to watch?

For Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, several Indian media outlets will announce the exit polls after the elections. People can track the exit polls on news channels or check for live news updates. Zee News channel and website will also cover the exit polls for Karnataka Elections 2023.