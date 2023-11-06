Karnataka and Telangana in war of words over fake letter asking Apple manufacturing partner to relocate

A purported fake letter being attributed to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Sivakumar created a massive furore in the political circles that saw him having a spat with the chief minister of neighbouring Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao.

It all started when the letter dated September 25 started circulating on social media on Sunday (Nov 4) asking the chairman of Foxconn Technology Group—one of the Apple products manufacturing partners—to relocate to Bengaluru from Hyderabad.

The letter said, “On behalf of our government, I propose that you consider relocating the Apple AirPods industry, which you plan to set up in Hyderabad, to Bangalore. This move holds numerous mutual benefits. Not only will it complement the Apple phone manufacturing industry, but it will also leverage the city’s transportation facilities, infrastructure, and available workforce. Being located in Bangalore will also enhance your international recognition.”

“Moreover, Bangalore, when compared to Hyderabad, is known for its safety and has a well-established IT industry with a history spanning 50 years. The city boasts superior logistics capabilities, especially when taking into account the past incidents of communal disturbances in Hyderabad, which pose a potential risk to your business,” it said.

“Furthermore, several international industries in Hyderabad have expressed interest in relocating to Bengaluru. We anticipate forming a friendly government in Telangana soon, assuring that you will encounter no hindrances there. Hence, it would be mutually beneficial for your ancillary industry to make the move as well,” said the letter.

Telangana's BRS slams Sivakumar

After the letter went viral, Telangana’s ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party accused the Karnataka government of a “huge conspiracy against Hyderabad”—a charge vehemently denied by Sivakumar.

The BRS alleged that the letters were written to many companies offering incentives to come to Bengaluru.

Later, personal secretary to Shivakumar, Rajendra Prasad M N, filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday.

Sivakumar denies charge

Prasad claimed that the signature on the letter was forged and the letterhead on which it was written was also fake.

