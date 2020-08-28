Kanyakumari MP, Congress leader H Vasanthakumar succumbs to Covid-19

The Apollo hospital in Chennai has announced the demise of Kanyakumari MP and Congress leader H Vasanthakumar. He was hospitalized on 10th August.



The 70-year old parliamentarian was hospitalized on 10th August with Covid-19 infection. He passed away at 6:56pm on Friday, after his condition deteriorated due to Covid complications.

The hospital statement said that he was being treated in the critical care unit for Covid pneumonia. But his condition gradually deteriorated, despite all active medical measures.

He was the working president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and had been an MLA from the Nanguneri assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. It was after resigning his MLA post that he contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kanyakumari. He had defeated incumbent and lone-BJP MP Pon Radhakrishnan.

Starting his career as a salesman, he went on to found Vasanth & Co a popular retail chain of home appliances and electronics. His brand had once been synonymous with home appliances retail.

Vasanthakumar was the younger brother of former TNCC President Kumari Anandan and his niece Tamilisai Soundararajan is the Governor of Telangana state.

Condolences for the late leader have poured in from across the political spectrum.