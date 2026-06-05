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K Annamalai's exit from BJP is now official: Former Tamil Nadu chief's resignation accepted amid speculation over next political move

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 10:49 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 11:26 IST
K Annamalai's exit from BJP is now official: Former Tamil Nadu chief's resignation accepted amid speculation over next political move

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai speaks at an election rally in Rasipuram (SC) Assembly Constituency in support of NDA-BJP candidate S. D. Premkumar for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, in Namakkal - April 2026. Photograph: (ANI)

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The BJP has accepted K Annamalai's resignation from the party's primary membership, ending speculation about the future of one of its most prominent faces in Tamil Nadu. The decision comes days after a series of high-profile meetings with the party's top leadership in Delhi. 

In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the resignation of former Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai from the party's primary membership, ending days of speculation over his future. The decision was approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, according to a party communication issued on Friday (Jun 5). The move comes just days after Annamalai held a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh amid intense rumours that he was considering a political exit.

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Delhi meetings fuelled speculation

Annamalai met the BJP leadership in Delhi on Tuesday, where he is understood to have discussed the party's performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and his own future.

Citing sources, ANI at the time reported that Annamalai conveyed his views on why the BJP failed to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu and what changes would be required to strengthen the party in the state.

According to reports, he had also communicated his reasons for wanting to step away from the BJP. The party leadership reportedly assured him that it would deliberate on the matter before taking a final decision.

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Annamalai to address the public today

On Thursday, Annamalai announced that he would address supporters through social media at noon on Friday.

"Tomorrow at 12 Noon, I eagerly look forward to interacting with you all on social media to share my thoughts and have an open, heart-to-heart conversation," he wrote on X.
Annamalai's exit comes at a time when Tamil Nadu politics is undergoing a major transition. The 2026 Assembly election produced a historic outcome, with actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK winning 108 seats in its debut election and ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK-led formations.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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