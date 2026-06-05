In a major political development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accepted the resignation of former Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai from the party's primary membership, ending days of speculation over his future. The decision was approved by BJP national president Nitin Nabin, according to a party communication issued on Friday (Jun 5). The move comes just days after Annamalai held a series of high-level meetings in New Delhi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior BJP leader B.L. Santosh amid intense rumours that he was considering a political exit.

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Delhi meetings fuelled speculation

Annamalai met the BJP leadership in Delhi on Tuesday, where he is understood to have discussed the party's performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and his own future.

Citing sources, ANI at the time reported that Annamalai conveyed his views on why the BJP failed to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu and what changes would be required to strengthen the party in the state.

According to reports, he had also communicated his reasons for wanting to step away from the BJP. The party leadership reportedly assured him that it would deliberate on the matter before taking a final decision.

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Annamalai to address the public today

On Thursday, Annamalai announced that he would address supporters through social media at noon on Friday.