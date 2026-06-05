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  • /Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 08:50 IST
Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway | WATCH

Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway

A major fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of Tower A at Ivy County Housing Society in Noida’s Sector 75 on Friday (Jun 5) morning. A fire broke out at the Ivy County Housing Society in Noida’s Sector 75, prompting a firefighting operation to completely douse the flames. Emergency teams rushed to the residential complex, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

What happened?

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in a cooler placed near a home temple inside the flat. The incident was reported around 7:30 am. Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked to bring the flames under control. Watch video:

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What about casualties?

Authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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