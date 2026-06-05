Massive fire erupts in Noida’s Ivy County apartment complex, rescue operation underway

A major fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of Tower A at Ivy County Housing Society in Noida’s Sector 75 on Friday (Jun 5) morning. A fire broke out at the Ivy County Housing Society in Noida’s Sector 75, prompting a firefighting operation to completely douse the flames. Emergency teams rushed to the residential complex, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

What happened?

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze was triggered by a short circuit in a cooler placed near a home temple inside the flat. The incident was reported around 7:30 am. Firefighters rushed to the scene and worked to bring the flames under control. Watch video:

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What about casualties?