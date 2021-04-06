Justice NV Ramana appointed next Chief Justice Of India

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Justice NV Ramana as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

He will be the 48th Chief Justice of India. The president appointed him by accepting the recommendation made by the outgoing CJI SA Bobde, who is retiring on April 23.

As the CJI, Justice Ramana will have a term till August 26, 2022.





Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana was born in an agrarian family on August 27, 1957, in Ponnavaram village of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

He was enrolled as an advocate at the bar on February 10, 1983, was appointed as permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000.

He also functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10 to May 20, 2013.

(With inputs from agencies)