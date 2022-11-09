Justice DY Chandrachud sworn in as 50th Chief of Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief of Justice of India (CJI) in New Delhi on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud, who succeeds Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, will lead the apex court for two years, until November 10, 2024. Justice Lalit helmed the top post for a short tenure of 74 days.

Born to 16th CJI late Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud on November 11, 1959, DY Chandrachud was elevated as a Supreme Court judge on May 13, 2016. This is the first instance of a father and son occupying the highest seat of justice.

Justice Chandrachud has done his graduation in Economics from Delhi University’s (DU) St Stephen's College and got his LLB degree from Campus Law Centre, DU, before going to Harvard for his doctorate.

The 50th CJI has played a key role in the digitisation of the judiciary and has been part of Constitutional benches that delivered landmark verdicts, including the Ayodhya land dispute, decriminalising homosexual relations and the right to privacy.

He was also part of an important verdict expanding the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the corresponding rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy.

When the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in India, a bench led by Justice Chandrachud passed several directions to mitigate the difficulties faced by people while terming the second wave a "national crisis".

For instance, the bench directed the Modi government to ensure the supply of oxygen to hospitals across the nation for the proper treatment of patients.

Before his elevation to the top court, Justice Chandrachud served as a judge in the Bombay High Court and as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

