JP Nadda elected unopposed as BJP national president 

JP Nadda was on Monday elected unopposed as the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the party`s organisational poll process.

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently Union home minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters.

Jagat Prakash Nadda elected unopposed as the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party`s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders were present at the party headquarter when the announcement was made.