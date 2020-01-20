BJP to announce JP Nadda as its national president today

The Bharatiya Janata Party to announce Jagat Prakash Nadda as its new chief. Nadda will take over the reins from Amit Shah under whose leadership came into prominence in the national politics and witnessed several emphatic electoral victories.

Shah is currently serving as Union Home Minister in Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving party chief till now.

The announcement of the BJP national president will be made at the party`s Headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

''It is a very important day for all of us. Everyone, including family, Bilaspur and our state of Himachal Pradesh is extremely happy today as it is about a big responsibility being given to a person from such a small state,'' said Mallika Nadda, wife of JP Nadda.

Earlier Nadda and his wife reached party headquarters, where the process of nomination for party national president is to begin shortly.

As per the party sources, BJP working president Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party`s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on Monday.