JNUSU terms Delhi Police's probe in campus violence as 'fraud and bogus'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students` Union (JNUSU) on Saturday termed the Delhi Police`s investigation in the JNU violence case as `fraud and bogus`.

"We are here to talk about Delhi Police`s press conference, which appeared like a press conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). It seemed like the police were reading a paper by ABVP. We want to say that the Delhi Police`s did a "fraud and bogus" investigation," said a member of JNUSU in a press conference here.

The JNUSU alleged that both administration and police are complicit in the attack on the varsity`s students.

"It was cleared by videos and investigation by several media organisations that ABVP was involved in the violence.

Police and administration are complicit in it. Lies and fake images and videos are being spread. It was a planned conspiracy to threaten JNU," the JNUSU activist said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU on Friday had released photographs of nine suspects, including JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh.

Police had said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation of suspects would begin soon.

Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being investigated by us, the SIT chief DCP Joy Tirkey had said.

The DCP had said that the team was investigating three cases registered in connection with the series of events which had started from January 3.On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.