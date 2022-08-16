J&K: Terrorists shoot two Kashmiri Pandit brothers, one dead

A man from the minority Kashmiri Pandit community was shot dead and his brother injured in another targetted attack on civilians by the terrorists in Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the terrorists fired upon the civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area.

“Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar, while his brother Pintu Kumar is undergoing medical treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack in a tweet, saying that the terrorists responsible for the act won’t be spared.

"Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared," office of the L-G J&K tweeted.

Meanwhile, additional police units have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

There have been a spate of targetted killings by the terrorists in the Kashmir valley over the past week. On Sundat, a policeman was killed in Nowhatta and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

