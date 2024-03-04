J&K Police organise All India Water Sports Championship; 10 women's teams participate

Kashmir Valley is hosting the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship for men and women at the world-famous Dal Lake. Over 30 teams which include 10 women teams and comprising about 500 players landed in Srinagar to participate in the championship. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2023-24 (Men & Women).

For the fourth time, Jammu and Kashmir Police is hosting the All India Police Water Sports Championship in Srinagar. According to the government, J&K Police reached a milestone as a host, for organising 17 prestigious and high-profile All India Police Championships in a professional manner.

''This is the 23rd water sports championship and Jammu and Kashmir Police is organising it for the fourth time. In this championship, there are 20 teams of male athletes and 10 teams of females. They are from different police, paramilitary and BSF. More than 500 players are participating, they will be competing in canoeing and rowing events. This is a big boost for water sports in Jammu and Kashmir. We are using the equipment that is being used in the Olympics. We will be able to unmask the new talent which will represent the country at National and international events, '' said Bilquis Mir, championship director.

Along with the athletes, 60 technical officials, team managers are attending the tournament. They say that Kashmir is an extremely amazing venue for holding the championship. Dal Lake, surrounded by mountains covered with snow has surprised all the athletes participating in the event.

''It's a great event and we are happy that J&K Police has organised this having organised it three times before as well. I participated in all those and we are very happy. The equipment they are using here is world class and the same is being used in the Olympics. They are organising it in a very good way. There are many women who are showing interest in watersports and some have even reached the stage of Asian Games. They are doing great and especially talent from Kashmir is good too, '' said Mahesh Yadav, assistant commandant BSF, chief coach.

It is also the first time that 10 women's teams are participating in the event. The organisers are happy that women are showing more and more interest in watersports.

''I am extremely happy that women are showing interest in the sport. Women are everywhere now and watersports as well. We also have an athlete called Prachi who inspires women like us. She will participate in the Asian Games and that boosts our morale. It gives us great happiness to see the paradise called Kashmir. We have come to see the paradise and mountains covered with snow are mesmerising, '' said Preeti Prabhakar Wakhede, bronze winner.

Holding National Level championships in the valley is also providing a platform for the local youth to showcase their talent. Competing with the national level athletes and being in and around them is boosting their morale.

''This is a national level competition and top players from India are here. Over 500 players and 20 teams are here. We are competing with them and it helps to boost our morale. Our youth is motivated too. All the equipment is international level and it's like a revolution in watersports. It's a great platform which has been provided by the J&K Police. If we get the support, we have immense talent, '' said Maysar Ahmad, a Kashmiri athlete.