Indian Army starts ski training for youth in bordering area of Gurez

While the Ski Resort Gulmarg is famous for its slopes and powder snow, the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir is now promoting winter sports activities in areas close to the Line of Control.

In Gurez valley of North Kashmir's Bandipora district, the Indian Army has started Ski training for the youth of the bordering area.

Gurez remains cut off for months from the rest of Kashmir Valley and the country due to heavy snow accumulation in the region. But that has not dampened the spirit of the locals as the Indian Army and sports council have started many winter sports activities in the region.

A ski training workshop for the local youth was organised by the Army where the slopes of the Gurez were explored as well as adding sports activities for the young.

The Youth of the Gurez region was extremely happy and thankful to the Indian Army for organising such events where not only are these youngsters trained but it also helps in promoting the region so that more and more people visit the area.

''We are very thankful to the Indian Army and Youth Sports for organising such an important ski course in the Gurez Valley, we learned the basic skills. The way ski and winter sports activities are done in Gulmarg, the same way we should have winter sports activities in the Gurez region as well. We will learn these sports and represent our country,'' said a young boy from Gurez.

The Indian Army recently also organised a snow cricket tournament in the Gurez region. The cricket enthusiasts were happy that despite heaps of snow and minus-degree temperatures, they could play cricket in the area. It has become an annual event in the Gurez valley to hold the Ice Cricket tournament during winters.

The event became a hit two years ago after the videos of the tournament went viral on social media. International cricket players from across the world have appreciated and shared the photos on their social media handles. Gurez has received heaps of snow this year which has led to the shutting of roads leading from Srinagar to Gurez.

Watch | India: HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has resigned: LoP Thakur × ''I am thankful to the Indian Army for organising the tournament. It has been named as Gurez Premier League and the army has been working a lot for the children of the Gurez. We are cut off due to heavy snowfall during the winters and they make sure to keep our children busy with sports activities. It's great for the health of these children and also keeps them away from Drugs etc,'' said a local.

The Indian Army says that these winter sports activities are aimed at exploring local talent in the sport and developing skills in citizens to boost tourism and recreational opportunities in the region.