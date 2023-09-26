J&K Police get access to track anti-national individuals on social media sites

To further break the terror networks in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the social media sites have reportedly given direct access to Jammu and Kashmir Police to track people who are involved in anti-national activities.

According to top police officials, the Jammu and Kashmir police in the Union territory is actively tracking the individuals found involved in any anti-national activity.

According to sources, this is the first time that direct access to social media sites has been provided to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Police will have all the information regarding those who are using social media sites to spread anti-national propaganda.

The terror networks have been using these sites to talk to their handlers across the border in Pakistan.

According to officials, some of these apps also work without SIM cards. Although this year hundreds of OGWs (Over the Ground Workers) have been arrested by the J&K Police, the direct access by social media sites will give them a further edge to break the terror networks in the valley.

In recent times, every other day Jammu and Kashmir Police bust the terror networks and arrested OGWs.

In North Kashmir's Baramulla district, one Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and five terror associates including two women were arrested by J&K Police.

Also Read | Interpol issues Red Corner Notice for Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh

"The police have arrested an active LeT terrorist and five terrorist associates in Baramulla district and recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including grenades and pistols from them. The process of arrests started after two suspects were detained in September in Uri. The five terror associates arrested include two women and a juvenile as well. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was taken up'', said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Barmulla Amog Nagpure.

After the Kokernag encounter in South Kashmir, where security forces lost three officers and one soldier in the gunfight, one arrest was made in South Kashmir of a person who was found glorifying terrorism on social media sites.

He was arrested and a case was filed against him. The Police is now also monitoring the group chats on various social media sites.

However, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti came heavily on social media sites to give access to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

''As if the level of surveillance in J&K wasn't enough, now agencies have been given free access to intrude upon people’s privacy & whatever they post on social media. As it is, they are breathing down our necks, '' said former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti.