India crackdown on Khalistani terrorists: Punjab police conducts raids at 264 locations in state

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, on Monday issued a Red Corner Notice against Karanvir Singh, a member of the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. Meanwhile, there's a big crackdown on Khalistani terrorists in India more than 264 raids were conducted in the state of Punjab, India.

