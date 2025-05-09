Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha visited Uri on Friday (May 9) to take stock of the situation and meet the soldiers, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. A video from Sinha's meeting with the soldiers was shared by news agency ANI in which the L-G can be seen asking the soldiers "How's the josh" to which they respond with "High sir" with smiles on their faces. The L-G says that India is proud of the Indian Army as it steps up whenever there is a threat to Bharat Mata."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Jammu and took stock of the situation after Pakistan attempted a drone attack on a military station in the city on Thursday night. He was also seen playing cricket with a young boy in Samba camp.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 at 1.05am to 1.30 am. Briefing the country on Operation Sindoor, women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed that India exercised its right to respond and hit nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They said that India's actions were measured and non-escalatory, proportionate and responsible.

The Indian Defence Ministry in a press release said on May 8 that India is committed to non-escalation but won't shy away from providing a suitable response to Pakistan. As per the press release, on the night of 07-08 May 2025, "Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India." Using drones and missiles, Pakistani forces targeted several civilian areas in the region, including the cities of Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj and India responded.

Pahalgam terror attack

A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack.

After the attack, India launched a series of actions against Pakistan. The Indian government put into abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, and closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities.

