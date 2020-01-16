J&K issue: Attempt made by Pakistan through China to misuse UNSC platform, says India

After China attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, India's foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said Pakistan misused the UNSC stage through China.

"Attempt was made by Pakistan, through a UNSC member, to misuse the platform. The overwhelming majority of UNSC was of the view that UNSC was not the right forum for such issues and it should be discussed bilaterally," foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said.

"In our view, China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such action in the future," the foreign ministry spokesman added.

"There were no takers for Pak's agenda," foreign ministry spokesman Ravish Kumar said, adding,"Pakistan is peddling baseless allegations."

In a letter, drafted on behalf of Pakistan, Vietnam and China, the trio tried to rake up the Kashmir issue at the UN high table in order to revive the failed December 2019 bid.

The move however wasn't backed by Russia - a permanent member - with deputy representative of Russia asserting that differences be settled through bilateral efforts based on the 1972 Simla agreement and the 1999 Lahore declaration.

In December, Pakistan and China had sought a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Kashmir situation, however, the meeting never materialised.

Interestingly, in UNSC's list of items it has considered during the January 2016 to 7th December 2019, didn't mention any meeting on Kashmir being taken by the body formally on August 16.

While Islamabad has been claiming that UNSC met on August 16 last year and discussed Jammu and Kashmir, UNSC records show, the last such meet happened in 1965.

China and Pakistan's plan to rake up Kashmir at United Nation found no support at United Nation Security Council Consultative informal meet on August 16.