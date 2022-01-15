J&K government announces weekend lockdown; all exams postponed

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced weekend lockdown across the Union territory starting today. In the last 24 hours, 2,456 COVID-19 cases were registered across the Union Territory.

The Kashmir division recorded 1,522 positive coronavirus cases while the Jammu division reported 934 cases.

The government records reveal that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 10,003. The Kashmir division has 5,201 and 4,802 are from Jammu division.

The administration sprang into action and issued a notice today calling for a weekend lockdown. The government vehicles made announcements across every district asking people to adhere to the lockdown and follow COVID-19 protocols.

''The main reason for the lockdown is always that the problem should not aggravate, if we are at 10 at the moment it should not go to 15, we should be able to control it. Lockdown and COVID-19 protocol is the only way to prevent any major spread," said Hanief Balki, ADC, Srinagar.

"All shops are closed and transporters didn't know but they are also now getting to know that it's a lockdown as we keep announcing. All that is being done is that the locals should not face any major issues. All essential commodities have been kept available and open,'' he added.

The OPD services and elective surgeries in major hospitals have been put on hold as more than 200 doctors and paramedical staff have tested positive across the Union Territory. SKIMS Medical College recently issued an order which stated ''All the OPD services/ elective surgeries in the hospital are hereby being temporarily put on hold in the larger public interest till further orders.”

The government has also given orders to establish Triage centres in every district and designated special beds for pregnant ladies.

The Cluster University in Srinagar has also deferred exams that were to be held next week. The notification by the university read ''this is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders.”