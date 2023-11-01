J&K cop, a father of 7 daughters, killed by terrorists as target killings rise in valley

Kashmir valley is witnessing target killings and attacks once again over the past few days. Three major incidents of violence have taken place in recent days. A Jammu and Kashmir cop was shot dead by terrorists in Kralpora village of Baramulla in North Kashmir, making it the third attack in three days.

The whole Kralpora village has turned into a mourning ground after the death of the constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, an unarmed police head constable, Ghulam Mohammed Dar was shot dead by terrorists near his residence. The cop was taken to the hospital soon after the attack but was declared dead by the doctors.

Eyewitnesses say five bullets were fired at him by the terrorists. Ghulam Mohammed Dar is survived by seven daughters and the girls are unable to come to terms with the killing of their father.

One of the daughters of the cop was to get married soon and now hundreds of people are gathering to pay their tributes to the deceased policeman.

''He was shot just outside his house. We took him to the Tangmarg hospital from where they referred him to Baramulla and he passed away. He is survived by seven daughters and his wife. They had only one person earning in the family. He had no son or brother and was the sole breadwinner for his whole family. He had been working with the police for the last 25 years; he had served in every district and was a very noble soul. Targeting innocents is wrong. They were preparing for the wedding of his daughter," a neighbour said.

There was one more attack in Srinagar's Eidgah area on a Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector on Sunday (Oct 29).

Inspector Masroor Ahmad was seriously injured in the attack and is battling for his life in Kashmir's tertiary hospital. He was playing cricket on one of the grounds in the EidGah area when terrorists came and shot him at point-blank range with a pistol.

''The enemy wants to create violence here in the valley. We have lost so many people in the mad era of violence. The incidents that have taken place today and yesterday have to be seen from the same prism as they are failing and they cannot see peace returning to the valley. These incidents are only and only that they don't want peace to prevail here. We are working hard to completely stop all kinds of violence in the valley. We have already managed to find out some major proof with regard to yesterday's attack. If a poor labourer is killed, I don't think either god or police will forgive the perpetrators of this attack,'' said Dilbagh Singh, DGP JK Police.

Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the labourer as Mukesh from the state of Uttar Pradesh.