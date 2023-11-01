8 Indian states celebrate their formation day today. PM Modi extends greetings

India’s eight states are celebrating their birthdays today. Nov 1 marks the formation day for eight Indian states- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to people of all the states marking the foundation of their states on Wednesday. In a series of posts on X, PM Modi appreciated these states for their individual contributions to India’s overall growth and development.

Eight Indian states celebrating their birthdays on Nov 1

Several Indian states were formed on Nov 1 in different years after India became independent of the British Empire in 1947 and became a republic in 1950.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh as the state was formed on 1 Nov 1956 after it was bifurcated from United Andhra Pradesh. United Andhra Pradesh was a former state in India which was made up of three distinct cultural regions Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. However, the state took its present form on 2 June 2014 when the new state of Telangana was formed through bifurcation.

In a post in Telugu, PM Modi extended wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh and said, "On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state."

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh was formed as a state on 1 Nov 2000. It was formerly a part of Madhya Pradesh and was granted statehood in 2000 with Raipur as the designated state capital.

In a separate post, PM Modi said, “Many best wishes to all our brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh on the State Foundation Day. The vibrancy of the people here makes it a special state."

Haryana

Haryana was formed as a state on 1 Nov 1966 after it was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on a linguistic basis.

"My heartiest greetings to all the people of Haryana on the State's Foundation Day. This state has always made significant contributions to the country in major sectors like agriculture and defence. The youth here are also hoisting their flag in the world of innovation." PM Modi said in one of the posts.

Karnataka

Karnataka’s formation day is also known as Karnataka Rajyotsava. The state came into existence on 1 Nov 1956 as Mysore state, which was later renamed Karnataka in 1973.

Kerala

Kerala’s formation day is known as Kerala Piravi. The state was formed on 1 Nov 1956 following the passage of the States Reorganisation Act.

Wishing Kerala its native language, the Prime Minister said, "Greetings on the special occasion of Kerala Piravi. Known for their diligence and the rich tapestry of their cultural heritage, the people of Kerala embody resilience and determination."

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh state was formed on 1 Nov 1956 following the reorganisation of the states. It was formed by merging the erstwhile Central Provinces CP & Berar, Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal.

Punjab

Punjab Day is also celebrated across the state on November 1 marking the formation of the state under the Punjab Reorganisation Act (1966).

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Day also referred to as Tamil Nadu Dhiman is the formation day of Tamil Nadu state. It was created on 1 Nov 1956 with the name Madras State, it was renamed later to Tamil Nadu in July 1967.