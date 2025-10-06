Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the 69th National School Games in Srinagar today. He officially launched the event at TRC Football Ground by kicking off a ceremonial football, marking the vibrant start of this prestigious national-level sporting competition.

The 69th National School Games have attracted 30 teams from various states and Union Territories across India, with competitions scheduled across six venues. The event features exciting contests in football, wushu, taekwondo, and table tennis.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised the crucial role of sports in promoting unity, friendship, and mutual understanding among youth from diverse regions of the nation. ''Sports build bridges of unity and friendship. I am delighted to be here with you at the inauguration of the 69th National School Games. Unfortunately, the weather today does not permit me to deliver a long speech or keep you waiting in the rain. While the weather is beyond our control, it gives me immense pleasure—on behalf of myself, my colleagues, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir—to warmly welcome all of you to this prestigious tournament,” the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured participants of comprehensive support from the government and organisers, emphasising that every effort would be made to ensure their comfort and safety.

"If you encounter any inconvenience, whether it's a need for warm clothing or any other requirement, please feel free to reach out. We are committed to making your stay and participation as comfortable as possible," he said.

Expressing hope for favourable weather, the Chief Minister urged the young athletes to embrace the spirit of competition and camaraderie, making the most of this enriching experience. “As the saying goes, winning is not as important as taking part. I sincerely appreciate your spirit and enthusiasm in coming here to participate,” he said, wishing the players memorable moments and success in the tournament.

The march-past by 30 participating teams drew appreciation from the Chief Minister and applause from a large gathering of school children and spectators at the venue. Players, coaches and team officials also took the oath of sportsmanship, pledging to uphold the values of fair play, discipline, and teamwork.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister for Youth Services & Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Director General Youth Services & Sports Anuradha Gupta, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, and several other dignitaries and officials.