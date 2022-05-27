J&K: Actress Ambreen Bhat’s killers killed in Pulwama encounter

Four terrorists were killed in two operations in the Kashmir Valley. The first encounter started in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and the second encounter was in the Soura area of Srinagar. Four Lashkar Toiba terrorists were killed in these operations, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.



In south Kashmir’s Pulwama, police claim to have killed the killers of TV actress Ambreen Bhat. She was shot dead outside her house in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.



Both were newly recruited local terrorists named Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib of Hakripora Pulwama.They had killed the TV artist on the instruction of LeT Cmdr. Lateef. "IGP Kashmir recovered one AK-56 rifle, four magazines, and a pistol," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Another encounter took place in the Soura area of Srinagar. Two terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar were killed in this gunfight. Security forces killed four terrorists in less than 10 hours.



"The two killed terrorists of LeT have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz Shopian and 'C' categorised.Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. Further details shall follow, "said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.



J&K | 2 encounters last night- 2 LeT terrorists killed in Sour,Srinagar; recovered 1 AK-47 &a pistol. In Awantipora encounter,2 LeT terrorists killed in connection with TV artist Amreen Bhat's murder. Total 10 terrorists- 7 LeT, 3 JeM killed in last 3 days:Vijay Kumar,IGP Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that 10 terrorists, including 3 from JeM and 7 from LeT terror outfits, were killed in the last 3 days in the Kashmir valley. The heinous murder case of actress Ambreen Bhat was solved in 24 hours.

