/Jharkhand protest: Devendra Nath Mahto enters 15 days of hunger strike; Students, state government set for fresh talks

Protesting students against irregularities in the recruitment examinations in Jharkhand are set to hold fresh talks with the State government on Monday (August 17, 2026). This comes with the entry of six agitators on the 24th day of the hunger strike. A day earlier, protesting students burnt the effigies of CM Hemant Soren, Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing the JMM-Congress alliance of "failing to take concrete action" on their demands.



In addition, Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto entered the 15th day of his hunger strike on Monday over alleged irregularities, hoping the fresh round of talks with the state government would yield a positive outcome. Mahto has been on hunger strike since August 2.

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Devendra Nath Mahto warns

He warned that the struggle would continue if the government don't meet the students' expectations. "There is hope and faith. But if the government fails to live up to it, the struggle will continue. I hope the talks satisfy the students," he said.



The students are set to sit down with a government delegation at Ranchi's State Guest House at 2 pm on Monday, with officials granting permission for the students to have their legal adviser present during the discussions. Mahto stated that the outcome of the talks should be lasting changes to the education and examination system, ensuring paper leaks, malpractice, and other alleged irregularities don't continue to affect students in the future.