/Jharkhand air ambulance crash: Family took Rs 8 lakh loan for plane to save burn victim

The family of a 41-year-old man, identified as Sanjay Kumar, who died in the air ambulance crash in the Chatra district of Jharkhand, had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh to hire the charter plane that was involved in the tragic accident. Sanjay, a hotel owner in Latehar district, had suffered severe burn injuries after a short circuit erupted at his hotel last Monday.

The hospital authorities confirmed that after the burn, he had sustained 65 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment in Ranchi before the family decided to shift him to a hospital in Delhi for better treatment. During the crash, Sanjay's wife, a relative, two pilots, one doctor, and one paramedic also lost their lives.

The charter plane, a Beechcraft C90, was operated by Delhi-based charter service Redbird Airways. The founder and CEO of Devkamal Hospital & Research Centre, Dr Anant Sinha, told news agency ANI, "The patient's name was Sanjay Kumar. He was forty-one years old. He was admitted to our hospital on the 16th...He had suffered around sixty per cent burns. We kept him in the ICU...Some relatives suggested they might want him to be taken abroad for better treatment...They negotiated and arranged for an air ambulance...Unfortunately, we got the news that a plane had crashed... Dr Vikas Gupta was close to us, unfortuntely he also died."

Deputy Medical Superintendent at Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dr Bimlesh Kumar Singh, told ANI, "Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta was a very good human being. He was always very committed to his work. The entire staff of the Sadar hospital is very saddened by the incident..."



"My elder son was posted in the Sadar Hospital, Ranchi...If there had been proper health facilities here, why would they have gone to Delhi for treatment?" Father of the deceased, Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta, told ANI.

Family are economically disadvantaged background

The air ambulance was arranged after the family borrowed money from relatives. Sanjay’s brother Ajay, who is employed with the Haryana government, said the family came from an economically disadvantaged background. The aircraft had been chartered to transfer Sanjay to Gangaram Hospital for advanced treatment.

Sanjay’s wife, Archana, and another relative, Dhruv, were also on board the flight, along with two crew members and medical staff. All seven people lost their lives in the crash. The Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd–operated Beechcraft C90 aircraft departed from Ranchi at 7:11 pm IST on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "The aircraft took off from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata, it requested a deviation due to the weather. At 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi."

Officials said the aircraft requested a route change shortly before contact was lost due to bad weather. One official indicated that the crash likely occurred amid a thunderstorm. Simariya Block Superintendent Sumit Kumar Agarwal told news agency ANI, “We got information around 10 that an accident had happened. Getting here was difficult considering the terrain,” describing the challenges faced by rescue teams in reaching the forested crash site near Simaria.