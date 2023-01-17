JEE Mains Admit card release date update: know how to download hall ticket, revised JEE eligibility criteria 

JEE Mains Admit card 2023 download: As per media reports, JEE Mains admit card is expected to be released in the third week of January. As per speculations, the admit card can be released on January 20 by NTA (National Testing Agency). The dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) have already been released. Session 1 of JEE mains examinations is expected to be held on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 around the country. The examination will be conducted in 13 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. To access the admit card, the candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth.

How to download JEE Mains Admit card 2023

Visit the JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Navigate to the link for NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 on the homepage. Enter your login information, then click "Submit." Your admit card will appear on the screen Examine the admission card and save the page. Keep a physical copy of it in case you need it again.

Found any discrepancy in your JEE Mains Admit card 2023? Know how to get it fixed

Candidates should contact officials at 011 - 40759000/011 - 69227700 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in if there is an issue with the admit card.

What is JEE Mains Examination revised eligibility criteria?

In order to qualify for JEE Main 2023 under revised guidelines, you must either receive 75% of the total marks in your Class 12 board exams or rank in the top 20% of students.

Why are some candidates demanding to postpone the JEE Mains 2023 Examination?