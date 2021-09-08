Jammu and Kashmir’s Dal Lake gets its first floating ATM

After the famed floating gardens and floating post office, Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar gets its first floating ATM.

The cash dispensing machine has been installed for the convenience of people living near the lake as well as for the tourists staying in the houseboats. Many local business owners believe that it can become the new tourist attraction as it is the first such floating ATM in the Union Territory.

"SBI opened an ATM on a houseboat at Dal Lake, Srinagar, for the convenience of locals & tourists. The floating ATM in the popular Dal Lake fulfils a long-standing need & will be an added attraction to the charm of Srinagar," the bank tweeted.

Also read | Jammu & Kashmir: Health infrastructure upgraded in rural areas, World Bank helps

Many houseboat owners were relieved to have the ATM nearby as they had to travel all the way to the main city, which is about 8.8 kilometres from Dal Lake, for withdrawing money. They also said that it would boost their business as the tourists can now stay at the houseboats without having to worry about travelling long distances to get cash.

''We are thankful to the State Bank of India. This is the first floating ATM in Jammu Kashmir. This will benefit the locals as well as the tourists coming to the valley. It could become a tourist attraction as it's a unique concept. The tourists who are living in different houseboats are also appreciating the step,'' Saqib Ibrahim, owner of a houseboat in Dal Lake, said.

Several tourists also appreciated the bank’s gesture, saying that they can now stay at the houseboats without worrying about the cash crunch.

A tourist from Kerala, Nabeel Ahmad, said, “'We have a floating ATM in Kerala. I think it's a very good move by the bank. Dal Lake has floating markets and now an ATM too. It will immensely contribute to boosting the business of locals. The guests who stay in these houseboats can now take a shikhara and withdraw the money. It's a wonderful experience.”