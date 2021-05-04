Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in Sopore encounter

Two militants have been killed in North Kashmir’s Sopore area in a gunfight between militants and security forces.

A Foreign militant who was involved in killing of two councillors and a cop is among the two militants killed.

The gunfight had started this evening after security forces received input about the presence of militants in Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's.

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of LeT outfit were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. One of the killed terrorist has been identified as Hamas alias Asrar alias Saria a foreign terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and was active since March 2018 in North Kashmir. However, the identification of other killed terrorist is being ascertained.” said IG Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Authorities have suspended the internet services in the Sopore police district to maintain the law and order situation.

“He is the first foreign terrorist killed this year by security forces in the Kashmir region,” says IG Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

Arms and ammunition including 01 AK-47 rifle, and 01 Insas rifle & other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter.