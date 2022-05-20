Jammu and Kashmir tunnel collapse: 10 labourers trapped, rescue operation on

An under-construction tunnel collapsed in the Khooni Nallah-Ramban area on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in which 10 people are trapped while three have been rescued in an injured state. The Adit tunnel of T3 caved-in during the intervening night, after which the rescue operation started to save the people trapped inside the debris.

The terrible tragedy occurred in India's northern Union Territory of J&K's Ramban district.

A massive rescue operation is being carried out, but reports say that the face of the tunnel is fully covered with debris and continuous landslides are creating challenges for the rescue team to reach the trapped person.

The missing workers have been identified as Jadav Roy, 23, Gautam Roy, 22, Sudhir Roy, 31, Dipak Roy, 33, Parimal Roy, 38, Shiva Chowhan, 26, Nawaraj Chowdhury, 26, Kushi Ram, 25, Mujaffar, 38, and Israt, 30.

Jammu & Kashmir | A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway: Ramban Deputy Commissioner pic.twitter.com/tUFYerrzbb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022 ×

"A rescue operation was started at 12.00 midnight, as shooting stones remained active. Rescue operations are still going on and are likely to take more time as rock breakers are being used to create space to reach the trapped people. One of the three injured has been shifted to GMC Jammu, where he reached at 4.30 am. Deputy Commissioner Ramban, along with DIG, SSP Ramban, and Proj Dir NHAI and Construction Co. reps, is at the spot, "said a Disaster Management Department official.

The Union Minister, Jitendra Singh, said that a rescue operation is underway, and the situation is continuously being monitored. He tweeted and said, "Unfortunate incident of the collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir." I’m in constant touch with DC Sh. Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers were trapped under the debris. Another 2 were rescued and hospitalised with injuries. A rescue operation is going on in full swing. Civil and police authorities are monitoring the situation. "

The labourers trapped inside the tunnel were working for Sarla Company, who has the contract for the building of the tunnel.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.