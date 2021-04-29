Jammu and Kashmir to go into complete lockdown from tonight

With an increasing number of Covid cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the government has decided to implement full lockdown in 11 districts, from Thursday 7 pm till Monday 7 am.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reporting more than 3,000 cases per day in the last week. The death toll has also gone up to 20 per day, which is the highest this year.

The total number of covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 24,313. Around 14,795 active cases are in Kashmir, while Jammu has 9,518 active cases, at present. The union territory has witnessed 2,227 deaths so far. Kashmir division has had 1,372 deaths while Jammu has had 855 covid-related deaths.

''There will be complete lockdown in the Srinagar district from 7 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services,'' said Ajaz Asad, DC Srinagar. ''In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Srinagar and after due deliberations, Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect.

The districts of the valley going under full lockdown include Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur.

Essential services would be exempted from the lockdown. All employees working for these services will be allowed to go to their respective offices. All schools, colleges, and universities were shut last week after the surge of covid cases in the UT.