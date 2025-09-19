/Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists building concrete underground bunkers deep within the dense forests

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are confronting a formidable new challenge in their fight against terrorism. Terrorists infiltrating the region with the intent to attack security personnel have significantly altered their tactics. Moving away from their earlier practice of hiding in residential areas, they are now constructing sophisticated underground bunkers deep within the dense forests and rugged high peaks of the Kashmir Valley.

This strategic shift reflects the terrorists' response to intensified operations by security forces, which have disrupted their traditional methods of operation. By leveraging the challenging terrain of remote forests and mountainous regions, these groups aim to evade detection and sustain their activities, posing a complex challenge to the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

In a series of decisive operations, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have dismantled multiple terrorist hideouts across South Kashmir in recent days, dealing a significant blow to terror networks in the region.

Following a fierce encounter in the Guddar area of Kulgam district, security forces uncovered and destroyed a sophisticated terrorist hideout nestled in a dense forested and mountainous region. The operation showcased the forces' precision and determination in tackling terrorism in challenging terrains.

In another significant breakthrough, a second hideout was demolished in the Churat Qazigund area of Kulgam district. This operation further disrupted the operational capabilities of terror groups in the region, highlighting the relentless efforts of the security forces.

This change in tactics reflects diminishing local support for terrorists, compelling them to establish bases in the remote jungles and mountains of the Kashmir Valley. The move underscores the growing pressure on terror groups as security forces intensify their operations.

During these operations, security forces recovered a range of items from the underground hideouts, including rations, gas stoves, utensils, weapons, and ammunition. These findings indicate that the hideouts were designed for prolonged use, further highlighting the evolving strategies of terror outfits.

Terrorists are increasingly seeking refuge in the dense forests and high-altitude terrains of Kashmir, particularly in the Pir Panjal range, which has emerged as a new hub for such activities.

Security forces remain on high alert, working tirelessly to dismantle the terror infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir. Joint operations involving the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and other agencies have led to multiple recoveries, including arms, ammunition, and other logistical supplies critical to terrorist operations.