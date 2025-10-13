The race for Rajya Sabha seats has begun in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, marking the region's first-ever Rajya Sabha elections since its transition from a state to a Union Territory in 2019. The by-elections are set for October 24, 2025.

BJP unveiled its candidates for three of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Buoyed by its strong presence in the J&K Assembly, the party is confident of securing one seat and aims to influence the outcome of the remaining seats.

Amid a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere, BJP candidates, joined by hundreds of supporters chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," filed their nominations for three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Accompanied by Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, along with 28 BJP MLAs and senior party leaders, the candidates marched in a spirited procession to the Legislative Assembly complex in Srinagar to submit their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from Jammu and Kashmir are Satpal Sharma, Former president and minister of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit - He is a frontrunner for the party's "safe seat," leveraging a numerical advantage as a representative of Jammu. Rakesh Mahajan, Vice-President of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit, representing the Rajouri-Poonch region. Ali Mohammad Mir, a senior party leader from Budgam district, will represent the Kashmir region.

''Hundreds of supporters have come here to support all the candidates, We did not invite anyone, but all have come on their own. It shows how much love there is for the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people, '' said Sat Sharma, BJP Leader.

The ruling National Conference (NC) and its ally, the Congress, also revealed their candidates earlier for the vacant Rajya Sabha seats. NC named its three candidates: Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajjad Ahmed Kitchloo. Backed by a strong numerical advantage in the J&K Assembly, the NC is well-positioned to secure all three seats comfortably.

However, the Congress has opted not to contest, citing that the fourth seat offered to them is "unsafe." The party has accused the NC of failing to provide a more secure option, raising concerns about the consolidation of the anti-BJP vote for the fourth seat.

"I am deeply grateful to the party leadership for ensuring representation for the people of the Chenab Valley. I am committed to advocating for the genuine concerns pledged by our party in the Rajya Sabha, with a primary focus on restoring statehood and addressing critical issues tied to our identity in Jammu and Kashmir, '' said Sajjad Kitchloo, NC Leader.

Meanwhile, National Conference candidate Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, a senior party leader and former minister from Handwara in North Kashmir, pledged to champion all critical issues in the Rajya Sabha. He emphasized that restoring statehood would be his primary focus, reaffirming his commitment to supporting the party's stance.