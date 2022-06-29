Jammu and Kashmir on security high alert as Amarnath Yatra commences

The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been put on security high alert as Amarnath Yatra commences from the Jammu region. Amarnath Yatra was cancelled for two years due to covid pandemic. Around 40 thousand additional troops have been brought in from across India for deployment around the Yatra route.

The security forces including BSF, CRPF, ITBP and SSB have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage. The deployment has been brought in addition to the existing Indian Army, CRPF, BSF and Jammu and Kashmir Police already present in Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims, as they set off to Amarnath Cave from Jammu base camp amidst chanting of Vedic mantras. The Lt Governor prayed for peace, prosperity and a safe spiritual journey for pilgrims on the occasion.

The first batch of 4,890 Yatris was flagged off at around 4 in the morning from the Bhagwati Nagar- the base camp for Kashmir Valley in a cavalcade of 176 light and heavy vehicles. However, the Government has estimated that 20 thousand Yatri's would take up the Yatra every day. Ten thousand each from two base camps.

''We feel extremely lucky to be among the first batch of Yatris. I have been coming for the last 12 years and I pray for the peace and happiness of the people of our country,'' said a Yatri.

Security forces said that there would be a clock Patrolling at all the Yatra routes and National Highways. Aerial surveillance with the help of drones and CCTVs have been put across the Highway routes to keep an extra vigil at both the base camps Nunwan Pahalgam and Baltal Sonmarg.

The Yatris are provided with Radio Frequency (RFID) tags by the administration so as to keep a real-time tracking and monitoring. Those who were not provided with the Tags at Jammu will be given the tags at Kashmir base camps. The Jammu and Kashmir government has also set up a 24×7 Information help desk to provide proper Yatra-related information to the visitors.

“Special teams have been deputed to verify documents of the vehicles carrying Amarnath pilgrims. We also put special stickers on the windscreen of the vehicles to make it easy for the vehicles and not stop them at any check points.

The 43-day-long Amarnath pilgrimage will commence from the Kashmir base camps on June 30.The Yatra will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Rakhsha Bandhan.

