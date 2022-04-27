Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul module busted in Kulgam, five operatives held in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

By arresting three terrorist associates, police in Kulgam busted a terror module of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Besides, police, along with security forces, have arrested two hybrid terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

The three arrested terrorist associates were involved in the case pertaining to the killing of a panch Mohammad Yaqoob Dar in March this year, a police spokesman said.

Weapons used in the killing of the Panch, including one pistol, eight pistol rounds, and two grenades, were recovered from their possession.

During the course of investigation, it was learnt that an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM, namely Farooq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Gani Bhat, resident of Cheki Desend Yaripora, had received directions from terror handlers based in Pakistan to target the PRI members of Kulgam.

On their directions, he identified the target and gave directions accordingly to the active terrorist, namely Raja Nadeem Rather, son of Ab Rehman Rather, resident of Ashmuji, to execute the terror act with the support of their associates, namely Nasser Ahmad Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, resident of Srandoo, Adil Manzoor Rather, son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather, resident of Ashmuji, and Majid Mohd Rather, son of Gh Mohd Rather, resident of Malipora Mirbazar.

The directions included conducting a reccee of the Panch's presence, arranging transport and providing logistics to execute the terror act.

Based on specific inputs regarding the movement of two terrorists in a vehicle moving towards Srinagar, joint Motor Vehicle Checking Points (MVCPs) were established by the Police, 29RR, and 2Bn SSB at various spots along the national highway and surrounding by-lanes.

At one such MVCP established at Hanjiveera Bala, a speedy vehicle (Tavera) was signalled to stop. However, as the vehicle stopped, two individuals (driver and co-driver) jumped off the vehicle and fled towards a nearby wooded orchard area.

The alert joint team chased the duo tactfully, and also the escape route cut offs were activated, which succeeded in nabbing them.

They have been identified as Mohd Aqib Mir, Kian Mir, Raqib Mir, son of Mohd Ramzan Mir, resident of Batpora, Sopore, and Danish Ahad Dar, son of Abdul Ahad Dar, resident of Sopore.

“During the searches, two suspects were apprehended and two pistols, and two chinese grenades were recovered from their possession,” the officials said.

The duo were identified as Aqib Mohammad Mir and Danish Ahad Dar, affiliated with Jaish outfit, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the successful apprehension of these terrorists has foiled major terror plots.