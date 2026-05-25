/Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfire heard again from operation site in Rajouri district

An encounter between security forces and terrorists has restarted in the Manjkote area of Rajouri district after fresh contact was established with terrorists hiding in the forest region on Monday, according to security sources.

Sources said that two to three Pakistani terrorists are believed to be trapped in the dense forest area, where additional deployment of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces has been rushed in to strengthen the ongoing operation.

Residents living near the encounter site reported hearing fresh gunfire from the area as security forces intensified the anti-terror operation.

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The encounter had initially begun on Saturday after security agencies received specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence and movement of terrorists in the Manjkote sector. Following the information, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists allegedly opened fire on the security personnel, triggering a gun battle. The Indian Army later confirmed that an anti-terror operation had been launched after the intelligence input and that a brief exchange of fire had taken place between terrorists and security forces on Saturday.

According to the Army, the coordinated operation was launched at around 11:30 AM on Saturday, following credible inputs about the movement of two to three Pakistani terrorists in the area.

Security forces continued extensive searches over the past two days, while additional reinforcements were deployed to strengthen the cordon around the forest belt. Officials said that during the ongoing searches on Monday, security personnel established fresh contact with the terrorists at one of the locations in the Manjkote area, after which firing resumed.

The operation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.