Jammu and Kashmir government to probe policemen's involvement in anti-national activities

Jammu and Kashmir Government for the first time ever will be taking action against the Policemen involved in anti-national, criminal and corruption activities. As part of the cleansing process of police and administration, a list of 168 policemen has been prepared who could be terminated from their services.

The list of 168 policemen includes 161 from the Kashmir region while 7 belong to the Jammu region. Police officials say many of the policemen named in the list could have links with terror groups.

"Please Intimate by return signal, the involvement/non involvement with regard to criminal/corruption cases as well as subversive activities in respect of following officers/officials who are residing within your respective jurisdictions within two days positively, As the same is required in connection with the review of their performances in pursuance to government." said that order.

The list includes 2 inspectors, 11 sub-inspectors and 49 assistant sub-inspectors. Rest are head constables, selection grade constables, constables and followers.

It's for the first time that such action would be taken against policemen in the union territory. The concerned station house officers have been asked to submit a report about these people as soon as possible.

The government plans to take action after these reports are submitted. Most of the officers could be terminated and those who have completed 22 years of service shall be prematurely retired.

The steps are being taken for the government's zero tolerance policy for any anti national activity, corruption or criminal activities.