Jammu and Kashmir government inaugurates two multipurpose cinema halls in South Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government for the first time ever has inaugurated multipurpose cinema halls in the Kashmir Valley. The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the cinema halls on Sunday (September 18) in South Kashmir's Pulwama and Shopian District.

Both these districts were highly volatile areas with respect to terror activities. The opening of these cinema halls in South Kashmir is indicative of changing security situation in these areas. The multipurpose Cinema Halls will offer facilities ranging from movie screenings, infotainment to skilling of youths of Kashmir Valley.

"We are making these multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir. We had handed over this cinema hall to the youth of Pulwama and now I am going to Shopian where another multipurpose cinema hall is ready and I will be handing it over to the youth of Shopian. You will see in future it will be in every district of Jammu and Kashmir. This was a part of Mission Youth and they have been working on it for some time now," said Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The Lieutenant Governor was accompanied by divisional commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, ADGP Kashmir Zone Police Vijay Kumar and several senior officers of police and civil administration. The government is planning to open many such Multipurpose cinema halls across the union territory.

"I think cinema is a great part of education. It would be beneficial for the students to learn so much from the visual medium on the big screen. I saw a cinema hall in Pulwama for the first time in my life. This is not only for entertainment but also for Infotainment and education of the youth. It's a great tool and we are extremely happy and thankful to the government for taking such initiatives," said Syed Abdul Mohsin Andrabi, Policy Researcher South Kashmir.

The students from South Kashmir were also very excited as they had never seen a big screen in their towns and districts. All cinema halls in Kashmir Valley were completely shut in the early 1990s after the start of the insurgency. The youth of the valley never got to see films on big screen after that. The youngsters in South Kashmir were excited over the new multipurpose screens.

"We are extremely happy that something like this has been made available for the youth of Shopian. We have never seen a film on the big screen, and it was our first time. We enjoyed it thoroughly," said a girl student in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Each of these theatres have a capacity of 50 and would be used for various activities. The government plans to open such multipurpose cinema halls in every district of Jammu and Kashmir.

