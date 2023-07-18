Jammu and Kashmir: Four terrorists killed in Poonch encounter

Four terrorists have been killed in an operation in the Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, India. According to the Indian Army, four AK-47 rifles, two pistols, and other war-like stores were recovered from the operation site.

The first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30 pm (IST) yesterday, after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

Early morning on Tuesday, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army's Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops, along with other forces were part of the operation.

"Operation Trinetra II. In a major Cordon and Search Operation, acting on specific intelligence four terrorists were eliminated in a Joint Operation by #IndianArmy & @JKP near Sindarah and Maidana villages in tehsil #Surankote of #Poonch district. Along with the terrorists four AK 47, two Pistols & other war-like stores were also recovered. Elimination of these terrorists has avoided major terrorist-initiated incidents in #Rajouri & #Poonch area. Search Operations are still in Progress," said Indian Army.

The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained. The sources in the army said that it was being investigated whether the group was involved in Dhangri, Rajouri civilian killings and the attack on army vehicles in Poonch, among other incidents.

Yesterday, an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in the Poonch sector in which two infiltrators were killed.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE