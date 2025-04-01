An encounter continues on the second day between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Panjtirthi in Kathua district in the Jammu division. The Indian Army received an input about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched by forces. Terrorists fired on the security forces resulting in a gunbattle.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple surveillance cum ambushes were deployed in the general area Panjtirthi, Kathua by Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF. Suspicious movement was observed on the night of 31 March, leading to an exchange of fire. Search & destroy operations launched at first light on 01 April 25. Operations in progress: Indian Army," said the Indian Army.

#WATCH | Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir: Search and cordon operation underway following exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Panjtirthi area of Kathua



In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained six people including four women for helping terrorists during the encounter that took place in Kathua last week. According to sources, the family provided logistical support to the terrorists who attacked security forces leading to the killing of four policemen. Multiple people have been picked up by forces in the area after the recent encounters.

Earlier, in the previous week, two encounters took place in the same district of Kathua where the Indian Army said that two terrorists were killed in the operation. Security forces had managed to bust a terrorist hide-out and recovered arms and ammunition.

Security forces have brought in more deployment of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Paramilitary forces to the operation site. Security forces have pushed drones yet again to zero in on the terrorists hiding in the area.