In Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the village of Jopher, which is located in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur. Security forces believe that three to four terrorists are holed up at the operation site.

Security forces had received input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched. During the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gunbattle.

Meanwhile, security forces also defused an IED in Hafrada Village of Villgam in the Kupwara district averting a major tragedy.

According to officials, a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the two Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army spotted a suspicious object along a roadside during a routine patrol in the area. After inspection, the soldiers found it to be a planted IED, weighing around eight kilogrammes.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned without delay and safely defused the IED. A massive search operation was launched by the forces after the incident.

In North Kashmir’s Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached the property of two LeT terrorists.

According to police officials, the properties are linked to two residents of the area who fled to Pakistan in 2017 and subsequently joined terror ranks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Security forces said that the property attachment is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and send a strong message to those aiding and abetting terrorism.