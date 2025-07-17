Jammu and Kashmir drug abuse: Over 85 percent drug abuser’s use heroin smuggled across the border

Jammu and Kashmir has been grappling with massive drug abuse for the last few years, and the authorities now say that there is a sharp increase in Heroin abuse across the Valley. Kashmir's central rehabilitation centre in Srinagar has witnessed a jump of 200 per cent in the number of patients seeking treatment over the last five years, and most of them are heroin users.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have been working tirelessly to crush the Narco networks in the Valley. But the recent surveys done by researchers have reported that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the worst-hit states in terms of drug abuse. According to the official data, 1.3 million people in the Union Territory are drug abusers. These figures have doubled in the last three years, as the number in 2022 was 0.6 million.

The main concern for the authorities is Heroin users across the Valley. It has become the most used drug, with a 95% dependency rate among users. As heroin is taken via injections, it also increases the risk of other diseases such as hepatitis C.

According to the official data, most of the Heroin users in Jammu and Kashmir are in the age group of 15-30. Meanwhile, the report suggests that around 85 per cent of drug abusers in Jammu and Kashmir prefer Heroin. Srinagar's rehabilitation centre has seen a sharp rise in the number of patients visiting. Around 350-400 patients visit the OPD every day, and the majority of these patients are heroin users. Reports also suggest that 33000 syringes are used daily by the drug abusers in Jammu and Kashmir.

''After 2016, the use of Heroin has peaked in Jammu and Kashmir. We used to see around 3-4 patients at that time, but now we see around 350-400 patients daily, with most of them being Heroin users. We have rehab centres in every district now, and even in those districts, we have 100 patients inflow every day, whereas it goes to 400 in the Srinagar centre. Use of injections leads to a lot of issues, including overdose deaths, hepatitis B and C, or HIV or skin infections. '' said Dr Fazal A Raub, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychiatry, IMHANS.

These drug abusers spend around 80-90 thousand Indian rupees on Heroin every month. The drug addicts in Srinagar's rehab say that it's readily available across the Union Territory. Some of these addicts also said that more than 50 drug dealers are selling heroin in Srinagar only.

''Addiction is terrible for us. I can talk about Heroin, not even the cancer patient will be going through the pain that we go through. Heroin is not tolerable to a lot of people. I used to have around 4 grams of Heroin every day and spend around 24000 Indian Rupees per day. We used to contribute together with my friends and get drugs. Heroin use has increased so much that 90 per cent of drug abusers use it. It's increasing every day and spreading like anything. They want to finish the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It comes from across the border as it's not made here, '' said an addict.