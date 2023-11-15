Jammu and Kashmir: At least 36 dead as bus falls into a 300-foot gorge in Doda

At least 36 people have been killed and several injured after a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh confirmed the death toll as he also said that the injured ones were rushed to nearby hospitals - the District Hospital Kistwar and Government Medical College Doda.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences as he posted on social media platform X that "the bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest".

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," he added.

The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs.… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 15, 2023 ×

Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and

1/2 https://t.co/bKkYIRT9mX — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 15, 2023 ×

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X: "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons."