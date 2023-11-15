LIVE TV
Jammu and Kashmir: At least 36 dead as bus falls into a 300-foot gorge in Doda

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

Photograph:(ANI)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences as he said that 'the bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing' 

At least 36 people have been killed and several injured after a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday (Nov 15). 

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh confirmed the death toll as he also said that the injured ones were rushed to nearby hospitals - the District Hospital Kistwar and Government Medical College Doda. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences as he posted on social media platform X that "the bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest". 

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," he added.  

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X: "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons." 

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, also condoled the tragic accident. She said wrote on X: "Deeply shocked & saddened about the tragic road accident at Assar in Doda. Deepest condolences to the families of those feared dead & hope the administration expedites rescue operations."

(With inputs from agencies)

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

