Jammu and Kashmir: 40 foreign terrorists killed this year, terror outfits face leadership crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that 40 foreign terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir region so far in 2022. Most of these terrorists belonged to either Lashkar-e-Taiba or Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfits. The director-general of Jammu and Kashmir Police said that most of the leadership of these terror outfits has been wiped out.

He also said that there has been an evident drop in the terror outfit recruitments in the Kashmir Valley. And there is a leadership crisis among these terror groups in the Valley.

"We have managed to destroy the structure of these terror outfits. Pakistan always wants foreign terrorists to hold command of outfits like Lashkar and Jaish. But we have had successful operations this year in which around 40 foreign Pakistani terrorists have been neutralised in various operations. Pakistan is still trying to infiltrate more terrorists into the region and some of these attempts have been successful and we are keeping an eye on that too and soon they will be dismantled too," said J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

The DGP has also said that since the winter is approaching, there would be more attempts made by Pakistan to send across more foreign terrorists into the Kashmir Valley.

"The terrorists from across the border will try to infiltrate before the winter and snowfall. But the counter-infiltration grid has been made stronger and no such attempt would be successful," said J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terror recruitment in the Valley has come down. The Police say that they have managed to kill most of the top commanders of the terror outfits and it has led to the terror recruitments taking a hit.

"The youngsters of the valley are preferring to make their careers in various fields. Stone pelting has completely stopped and come to an end and the local terror recruitment too has dropped to almost zero," said J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

One of the Major concerns for the security forces in the valley are readymade Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The Police are working on a strategy.

"The readymade IEDs are low cost for terrorists and is in fact a new strategy aimed at inflicting maximum damage to forces and less to militants. Such consignments were seized in Jammu that were airdropped through drones," said J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh.

