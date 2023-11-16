Jaishankar says evidence needed from Canada before starting Hardeep Nijjar killing probe

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that India is not ruling out the scope of a probe into Canada's allegations about the involvement of the Indian government's agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country. However, he also added that Canada needs to provide evidence to back its claims.

The remarks were made during his conversation, titled 'How a Billion People See the World', which was with veteran journalist Lionel Barber in London. Jaishankar said that if Canada has a "reason to make such an allegation please share the evidence because we are not ruling out an investigation" as he emphasised that Ottawa has not shared any evidence with India to support its allegations.

He said, "We have told the Canadians...The context is that in Canada, we feel that Canadian politics has given space to violent and extreme political opinions which advocate separatism from India, including through violent means. These people have been accommodated in Canadian politics. They are given the freedom to articulate their views."

During his recent remarks, Jaishankar said that freedom of speech and freedom of expression come with a certain responsibility and the misuse of those freedoms and the toleration of that misuse for political purposes would be very wrong.

"Look, if you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We are not ruling out an investigation and looking at anything which they may have to offer. They haven't done so," he added.

Earlier this year in June, separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot by car-borne shooters in British Columbia's Surrey.

The death led to a diplomatic row between India and Canada, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claiming that his government was probing "credible allegations" of a "potential link" which connects the government of India to the killing.

New Delhi, which had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020, refuted the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated".

Referring to the pro-Khalistani activities in Canada, he mentioned that the toleration of that misuse for political purposes would be very wrong.

The Indian minister also recalled the attacks on the High Commission of India in Canada, smoke bomb attacks on the High Commission and Consulate General, and more.