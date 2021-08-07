Jaishankar meets Qatar special envoy, discusses Afghan security situation 

In a tweet, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar announced that he is meeting Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Minister shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan with the envoy. He also raised concerns of the region that he came to know during recent interactions.

“Rapid deterioration of the security situation in Afghanistan is a serious matter. A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected,” said the minister on the micro blogging site.

Jaishankar also said, “Pleased to receive Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani.”

Earlier, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the Afghan foreign minister, had spoken to his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar about holding an emergency session of the UN Security Council to address the Taliban's brutality and crimes across Afghanistan.

India is the President of the United Nations Security Council for August and decides upon the work of the top United Nations body.

An Afghan government readout said Afghan FM called Dr S Jaishankar to "discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on Afghanistan" and that the "UN & international community must play a greater role in stopping the unfolding tragedy in Afghanistan due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of India as the current UNSC President."