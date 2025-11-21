Jaipur schoolgirl suicide: 'Approached teacher twice but got shouted at', reveals CBSE probe report

An inquiry into the death of a 9-year-old student at a private school in Jaipur has revealed serious lapses in safety, child protection and school response. The report by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released on Friday (Nov 21) says that the class 4 student approached her class teacher five times and twice on the day she committed suicide over alleged bullying but she was never referred to the counsellor.

Rather the teacher shouted multiple times at the nine-year-old girl and said things that surprised everybody in the class.

The girl feeling cornered left the classroom on the ground floor and ultimately jumped from the fourth floor of the school building. She died on the spot.

"Instead of supporting her, Puneeta ma'am dismissed the problem. She was seen shouting multiple times and said things that 'shocked the entire class'," read the report.

The Board has termed the incident as a “serious violation" of safety and mental-well-being guidelines that schools are strictly supposed to follow.

The bullying included verbal abuse with sexual references that was too much for the girl to handle, revealed the investigation of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) into the suicide of Amaira Kumar Meena - on November 1 at Neerja Modi School.

The girls parents alleged she was bullied, teased and verbally abused with "sexual connotations" and her complaints to the school authorities were never headed to.

Basic child protection measures like recording the complaints, involving trained counsellors, and alerting senior staff was never taken care of.

Immediate Cause Behind Suicide

According to the report problem started when a group of boys wrote something on a digital slate at around 11 am. Amaira looked "puzzled and surprised" and even looked embarrassed in the CCTV footage. She could be seen asking her classmates to stop writing and delete the content on the slate. This probably was the triggering point for the extreme step that Amaira took

Explanation Sought From School

Meanwhile, the police has prima facie has termed the incident a suicide, however CCTV footage is being examined to piece together the sequence of events.

The child was the only offspring of her parents.