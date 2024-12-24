Jaipur, India

The driver of the Jaipur LPG tanker that exploded, killing 13 people, managed to survive the accident. The deadly accident in which the tanker collided with a truck and exploded, triggered a massive fire, engulfing over 30 vehicles.

The driver, Jaiveer, however, did not sustain any severe injury.

Jaiveer, 40, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, sensed that the collision had damaged the nozzle of the tanker, following which he escaped before the fire started.

How did he survive the explosion?

The police said the driver realised that the nozzle of the tanker had been damaged and a fire would be triggered by the ignition of other vehicles.

He then ran towards the opposite side of the LPG spill, saving his life.

"We cannot blame the tanker driver immediately, as the container truck driver had hit his vehicle. He saw that the tanker's nozzles had broken and realised that there could be an explosion as other drivers were turning on the ignition of their vehicles. So, he fled to save his life," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar told PTI.

The driver has appeared before the police and will be questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), a senior official said on Tuesday.

However, the driver of the container truck, which collided with the tanker, died in the explosion.

The DCP said Jaiveer was among the nine drivers present at the accident scene who managed to escape the fire, Indian news agency PTI reported. In the deadly incident, more than two dozen people sustained injuries, and 23 are undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, for rash and negligent driving, causing death by negligent act and causing hurt by endangering life.

